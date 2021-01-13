Fruth Investment Management Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

