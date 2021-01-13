Fruth Investment Management Purchases 1,300 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 136,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

