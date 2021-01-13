Fruth Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.05% of Olin worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

