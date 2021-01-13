Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.25% of AdvanSix worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $629.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

