Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $117.16. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,966. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

