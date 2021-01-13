FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,081,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

