Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.72

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 96.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Futu by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

