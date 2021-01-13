FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Issued By Wedbush

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.