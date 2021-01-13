FY2020 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $149.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

