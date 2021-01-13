FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

APO stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

