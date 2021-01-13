FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

BDT opened at C$8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85. Bird Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

