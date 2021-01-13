FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lear in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

LEA opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 241.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

