FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anaplan, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $168,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,314 shares of company stock worth $21,479,025. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

