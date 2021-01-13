FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of APO opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $42,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $15,024,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,320,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

