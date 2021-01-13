FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day moving average is $339.93. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54,850.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

