FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

