FY2023 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Decreased by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $16.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Shares of LHX opened at $184.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

