Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GMP opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.10. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.75 ($0.11).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L)
