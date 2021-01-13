Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GMP opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.10. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

