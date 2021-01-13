GAMB One Day Volume Reaches $3,498.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $594,356.55 and $3,498.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

