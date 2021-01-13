Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.96.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

