Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $13.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 1,281,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,694. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

