GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of GCP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 139,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.