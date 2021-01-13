Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.17. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 12,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $190.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

