Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.17. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 12,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $190.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

