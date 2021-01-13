Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE GNRC traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,220. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $263.64. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

