General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.