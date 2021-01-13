General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,762,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348,938. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.