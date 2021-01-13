Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Donald William Nicholson Purchases 4,081 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GBIO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 713,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.