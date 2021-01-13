Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gerdau by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

