Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,136.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $118,337.46 and approximately $11,136.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00264193 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 375.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,889,375 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

