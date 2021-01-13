Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.