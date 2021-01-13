Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.98-7.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

