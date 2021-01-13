Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.08-0.02 for the period. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.98-7.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.