Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$2.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

