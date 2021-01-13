Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.24. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 30,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

