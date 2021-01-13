Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

NYSE:GLP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

