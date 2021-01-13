Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 7,222 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

