Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

