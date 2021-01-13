Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SLV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 1,418,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

