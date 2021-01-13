Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $209.38. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

