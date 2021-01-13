Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.75. 125,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

