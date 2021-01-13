Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 7,831 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 1,418,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,601,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

