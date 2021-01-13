Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,069. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

