Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

