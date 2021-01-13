Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 78,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

