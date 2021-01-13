Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.49. 121,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

