Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

