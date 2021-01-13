Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

FDIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

