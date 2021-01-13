Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. 129,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.