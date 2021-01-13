Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 245,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

