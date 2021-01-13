Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. 7,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average is $197.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

